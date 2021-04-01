Not worth it. Brooklyn Decker sat down exclusively with Us Weekly on March 16 and the model, 33, opened up about why she has decided not to clap back at social media users who have something negative to say. Watch the latest episode of Moms Like Us with hosts Christina Garibaldi and Stroller in the City’s Brianne Manz to see what Decker had to say.

Decker, who shares son Hank, 5, and daughter Stevie, 3, with husband Andy Roddick, is no stranger to social media trolls. In February 2019, she clapped back when commenters were shaming her postpartum body.

At the time, the actress responded to a negative tweet that read, “What happened to @BrooklynDecker She looked so good in Just Go With It… Now she looks gangly and where did her body go?? I’m confused.”

She wrote: “For the Umpteenth time- because people love to comment on my body (or lack thereof) my children sucked the life out of my body and left behind a bag of ones. I don’t know what else to tell you. I miss my boobs too- I don’t even know what to call them now.”

But since then, Decker has decided it’s just not worth her time to clap back.

“I always regret clapping back. People can be so brutal and then you say something to them and then people who follow you and support you, pile onto your clap back,” she explained. “Then, the original person or troll comes out and says, ‘Hey, I just lost my job today.’ Or ‘I’m going through a really hard time with X, Y, and Z.’ And then you just realize, people have really bad days.”

Decker noted that she’d rather be the scapegoat for someone who might normally take their negativity out on someone closer to them.

“Sometimes it’s easier to take that out on a total stranger than it is to take that out on family and friends. And I kind of understand that,” she said. “I’d rather a troll come after me than after their spouse or their kids. I think there’s a temporary joy of the clap back, and then I always feel guilty and probably ended up deleting it.”

The actress recently partnered with ZYRTEC’S “Go All Out in the Backyard” campaign for spring allergy season.

“This year it’s been a rough go. [Backyards] have given us a lot of joy,” she told Us. “I’m excited to be outside with my family. Without Zyrtec, I would be sneezing and coughing and all the scary symptoms you definitely don’t have to have in 2021.”

