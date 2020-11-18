Pretty, pretty princesses! Kylie Jenner’s daughter, Stormi, and more celebrity parents love letting their little ones rock Disney gowns.

In fact, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s daughter Luna’s signature look is a princess dress. The little one wears them on the regular on her parents’ Instagram Stories, from Princess Elsa to Princess Belle.

In March 2019, the Bring the Funny judge exclusively told Us Weekly about her on-brand birthday plans. “She’s so into princesses right now,” the Cravings author said at the time. “She’s very into Disney movies. I think we might do that, but she’s not gonna know until we’re there. I think we’re just gonna keep it small, keep it family, and make her Disney dreams come true. But it won’t even be on the day.”

Sure enough, the following month, Luna rocked a Princess Aurora gown while exploring Disneyland with her parents, who also share son Miles.

“Luna had a Disneyland birthday,” the Voice coach wrote via Instagram at the time. “(As far as she knows her birthday is today. Don’t tell her it’s Sunday please. Daddy has to work on Sunday. Thank you).”

As for Jenner, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and Travis Scott’s daughter dressed as a princess while at an October 2020 pumpkin painting party with her cousins, complete with a tiara.

“Collecting memories with, my favorite people,” Khloé Kardashian captioned an Instagram slideshow at the time.

That wasn’t the little one’s only costume that month. Jenner revealed in a YouTube video that Stormi wanted to be a purple Minion with her parents, and she revealed the fun look on Halloween.

Keep scrolling to see more celebrity kids sporting princess looks, from Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s daughter, Dream, to Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert’s daughter, Emerson.