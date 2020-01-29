Safety first! A-listers including Kim Kardashian and Chrissy Teigen are turning to new safety brand JUDY to stay prepared for any emergency.

Kardashian shared her excitement with her Instagram followers about keeping her big brood safe. “I just got my Judy Kit. I’ve always wanted to put together a box that has everything that you would need in case of an emergency,” said the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star.

Teigen, who shares daughter Luna, 3, and son Miles, 20 months, with husband John Legend, also gushed over her JUDY box. “We have needed something like this for so, so long. This is incredible. I’ve been wanting to keep an entire tub like this in my garage for all of these important safety things. Especially [having] babies. This is amazing and a wonderful idea.”

JUDY’s mission is to help every family stay prepared by having the right supplies and emergency plans, and is dedicated to making preparation a household essential. Four kit options filled with safety essentials include The Safe, The Mover, The Max Mover and The Starter.

JUDY is also the first digitally connected emergency kit that provides the tools, tips, and reminders to be prepared for any scenario, which is a favorite feature of Kourtney Kardashian. “I think I can sleep better now with this ready for anything kit. Thank you so much for keeping my family safe and prepared for an emergency or everyday accidents. I love that it’s the first digitally connected emergency kit,” the mom of three said.

The JUDY kit also puts Kris Jenner’s mind at ease. “We live in California. Always worried about an earthquake so this is everything,” the Kardashian matriarch explained.

JUDY’s founder and CEO, Simon Huck, says, “Over the last decade, I’ve witnessed friends and family deal with emergencies across the country, from floods to fires to hurricanes. One common factor in all of their experiences was a fundamental lack of preparedness. JUDY is here to make being prepared seamless.”

One percent of JUDY sales go to the L.A. Fire department foundation.