Kourtney-Kardshian-Changes-Morning-Routine-to-Make-Her-Kids-Breakfast

Time for a change! Kourtney Kardashian is a making a substantial tweak to her morning routine in order to spend more quality time with her kids.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 40, announced the revision to her morning ritual via her Instagram Stories on Monday, January 27, alongside a video of herself hard at work in the kitchen. “I started waking up 30 minutes earlier to make breakfast and sit down at the table with my babies instead of being rushed in the mornings,” she explained.

In the clip, Kardashian travels from her stove to her kitchen table with a plate of pancakes in tow. She even pauses to check out the sunny view outside her kitchen window.

Though it’s unclear who that plate of food was for, it was likely enjoyed by one of the Poosh founder’s three children. She shares Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5, with ex Scott Disick.

Though this morning switch-up might not sound like a huge deal, it’s actually a big change for Kardashian, who has previously opened up about what she does shortly after she wakes up. In a Poosh post from September 2019, the E! personality shared that she begins her day with some silent reflection followed by praying.

Food-wise, the mom of three said she starts off with a collagen drink followed by a cup of immunity-boosting apple tea. Though the Kourtney and Kim Take New York alum is now making a point to eat breakfast with her kiddos, she previously had her first real meal of the day (an avocado smoothie) around 11 a.m., after dropping her kids off at school and working out.

Kardashian’s early morning switcheroo comes about a week after her younger sister, Kim Kardashian, gave fans an inside look at her clan’s family-focused breakfast routine. On Wednesday, January 22, the KKW Beauty founder, 39 took to her Instagram to share a snapshot of herself and husband Kanye West enjoying breakfast with their brood. “Morning madness,” Kim mused in the caption.

In the social media upload, she and the rapper, 42, are seated at their kitchen table with their 4-year-old son, Saint, between them. North, 6, stands on the makeup mogul’s other side with a dog under each arm, while Chicago, 2, eats in her seat. As for Psalm, the 8-month-old is looking up at the camera from his spot on the table, which was covered in yogurt, fruit, eggs and bacon.