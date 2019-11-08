



Milla Jovovich and her husband, Paul W.S. Anderson , find creative ways to “get spicy” since their two daughters still sleep in bed with them.

“We’re not having sex in bed, so where are we gonna?” the actress, 43, said on the Thursday, November 7, episode of Violet Benson’s “Too Tired to Be Crazy” podcast. “It works for us [because] we definitely take advantage of going away. We have mommy-daddy night where we go to a hotel [every week]. It’s important to get your real alone time.”

The Resident Evil star, who shares Ever, 12, and Dashiel, 4, with the director, 54, defended sleeping as a family, explaining, “99 percent of the world sleeps that way. I know when you go to most countries that aren’t western countries, [like] Thailand, Africa … it’s very normal. You have villages, people sleeping with their parents and their grandparents and everyone’s in one room.”

This is an ideal situation for the couple, who wed in 2009, because they “work so much.” The model told Benson, 30: “Sometimes we see our kids for lunch and then we don’t see them the rest of the day, so nighttime is really important for us to reconnect as a family. It works for us.”

Besides their weekly hotel visits, Jovovich described the other “creative” ways she and Anderson keep the romance alive. “We have this really big walk-in closet,” she said. “We can close the door and it’s pretty much soundproof. The kids go to bed and I’ll, like, decorate it with candles and put cushions in the middle of the floor. It’s amazing. A love cave. There’s the laundry room. That’s where I got pregnant with our second.”

The actress is currently pregnant with her third child and announced her baby news on Instagram in August. “Knocked up again,” the Hellboy star captioned a photo of her budding belly at the time. “After I found out I was pregnant 13 weeks ago, I had a mixture of feelings ranging between complete joy and utter terror. Because of my age and losing the last pregnancy I didn’t want to get attached to this potential baby too quickly. That was obviously not fun and the last few months have been my family and I living on pins and needles waiting for a slew of different test results to come in and spending most of our time in doctors offices. Thank goodness we’re in the clear AND we found out that we’ve been blessed with another girl!”