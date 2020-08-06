Witney Carson’s road to her first baby hasn’t exactly been a walk in the park. The Dancing With the Stars pro, 26, sat down with Moms Like Us hosts Christina Garibaldi and Stroller in the City’s Brianne Manz to share everything she’s been experiencing so far as she enters her second trimester of pregnancy. Carson announced in July that she and husband Carson McAllister are expecting their first child together in January 2021. Watch the video above to hear all about the ABC personality’s ups and downs so far!

“I feel like I’m like a deer in the headlights. I have no idea what I’m doing!” Carson told Us. “Everybody was telling me, you’ll get pregnant when you don’t plan it. And when you just kind of relax and that totally happened for me.”

The dancing pro and her husband started trying for a baby in August, while she was still shooting Dancing With the Stars, but the pair didn’t get pregnant until April.

Carson does wish someone had told her about the nausea that comes along with some pregnancies. “I thought I was going to be totally not sick and just fine. I thought I was going to be one of those like glowing moms that just loves pregnancy, which I do love it, but I am much sicker than I thought I would be for sure,” she explained. “So I think that was a little bit surprising. Everything I expected has not been what it is.”

