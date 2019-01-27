XXXTentacion’s baby boy is here. Jenesis Sanchez gave birth to the late rapper’s child on Saturday, January 26, just seven months after his murder.

Sanchez and Cleopatra Bernard — the mom of the Florida-born artist whose real name was Jahseh Dwayne Ricardo Onfroy — announced the arrival of the newborn in a statement shortly after the birth.

“We’re happy to confirm that baby and mother are healthy. Gekyume’s name is derived from a word X created prior to his passing, which means ‘a different state’ or ‘next’ universe of thought,” the statement read. “XXXTentacion specifically chose this name for his first born son; his family is honored to fulfill his wish and shower baby Gekyume with love.”

An Instagram Story posted to XXXTentacion’s page showed an emoji of a baby boy with “Yume has officially arrived” written alongside it, hinting at the little one’s nickname.

Bernard revealed that her son was expecting his first child with Sanchez in an Instagram post in June, just three days after the “Sad!” MC was shot and killed in Florida at age 20 while he was shopping for motorcycles. “He left us a final gift,” she wrote at the time alongside the baby’s ultrasound photo.

Robert Allen, Michael Boatwright, Dedrick Williams and Trayvon Newsome have been charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a deadly weapon in the death of XXXTentacion. They are all currently being held without bond.

Prior to his death, the songwriter had been on modified house arrest while he awaited trial for charges including abuse of his ex-girlfriend Geneva Ayala.

“It’s disgusting that people are speaking for me,” Ayala tweeted the day after his death. “I don’t care if no one cared about me however many months ago, I didn’t lose my life. He did. It’s permanent. I’m still here. Like how do you think that makes me feel? Everyone expecting me to be relieved or happy?! No, I’m broken.”

