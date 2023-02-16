Another one! Young and the Restless star Melissa Claire Egan and husband Matt Katrosar are expecting their second child together.

“Looks like we’re just destined to have August babies! So grateful and excited to be adding another cub to our family of Leo baby boys😄🦁,” the pair wrote in a joint Instagram post on Wednesday, February 15, alongside a sweet snap of Egan, 41, cradling her growing baby bump and standing next to the couple’s 17-month-old son. “Caden’s gonna be a big brother!💙”

Following the big announcement, the soap star then took to her Instagram Stories to thank her fans for all the support.

“I just wanted to pop on here and just thank you for the love and support for baby No. 2 it means so much,” she gushed. “Most of you on Instagram are strangers and the fact that you are so loving and so supportive truly, like, brings tears to my eyes. So thank you, we’re so excited. I know a lot of you know what we’ve been through to get here so thank you for all the love today.”

Egan and Katrosar, 44, tied the knot in July 2014 and announced they were expecting their first child in April 2021 after a long struggle with fertility problems.

“The journey to get here has been filled with lots of tears, stress, sadness, helplessness, hopelessness, and 2 miscarriages,” the Misguided alum wrote via Instagram at the time. “To anyone going through this process or any kind of fertility issues, I feel you, I see you, you’re not alone. I wish I could jump through this phone and give you a big hug. Please do not give up hope. Keep trusting and have faith. You got this!!!”

In August 2022, the New York native shared that she had given birth. “We are overjoyed to welcome Caden Robert Katrosar into the world! Everyone is healthy and doing well, we’re so grateful for all the love and well wishes along our journey to get here,” she captioned a still of her and Katrosar with their then-newborn. “We’re awestruck by this little man and can’t believe he’s ours!”

Since Caden arrived, Egan has often shared her parenting journey via social media. In August 2022, she took to Instagram to celebrate her little one’s first birthday.

“Happy 1st Birthday Caden Robert Katrosar!🥳❤️🎂,” she wrote to her son alongside a series of images that included stills from the day she gave birth. “You are such a gift from God and a miracle and we love you so much!!! You are the happiest little boy, you love peaches and blueberries, and already have the best sense of humor. Dad really wants you to be a lefty but no pressure.”