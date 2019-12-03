Now that the holiday season is here, it’s time to start spoiling! When checking over your list — and checking it twice — don’t forget about the new moms in your life who deserve all the pampering you can provide.

Self-care is hard to come by with a little one at home, so make that necessary escape as simple as possible with perfect Christmas presents. Take the Make Your Own Beauty Masks book, illustrated by Emma Trithart, for instance. Not only does the DIY book include a variety of recipes made up of at-home ingredients, but the kit also comes with 10 sheet masks. It’s not a spa day, but it sure is close.

Along that same vein, LoveSpoon Candles and Primally Pure’s Body Butter Collection can help soothe an exhausted mama at the end of a long night — or get her day started on the right foot. And with Slip’s silk pillowcases and NodPod’s weighted eye masks, she can sleep easier and ward off headaches, which is a win-win.

Throw in some Pipcorn vegan caramel popcorn and Boska Holland USA’s Choco Fondue Marie while you’re at it, to help moms can curb any cravings with a sweet treat. But if they’re into healthier options, Kind’s Fitness Fan Gift Box is the perfect present of granola bars galore.

After you’ve finished pampering the new moms you know, give them something practical to help balance their early days with baby. Noonis and Larken both sell great nursing bras, for example, and Freemie’s wearable pumps make breast-feeding even easier. Toolaloo’s clips can give them the extra hands they didn’t know they needed, and Bright Tree Kids’ hoodie chew toys are a wearable — and quick — fix for teething emergencies.

Keep scrolling to see what other best buys are out there this holiday season, from Copper Pearl security blankets to Minted weekender totes.