What now? Welcoming a baby for the first time doesn’t need to be scary, thanks to these postpartum products.

New moms can master their motherhood debut with the best buys for breast-feeding, swaddling and clothing their little ones. From coconut balm and feminist board books to a wet-dry bag and carriers, take a look at the list below to make life a little easier.

Ergobaby’s Embrace carrier, for instance, is perfect for infants between 7 and 25 pounds. Amy Schumer and Kylie Jenner have both used it while raising Gene and Stormi. Available in black, gray, burgundy and blue, the carrier is soft and cozy, yet structured.

Instead of wearing their newborn on their chests, new moms can push their son or daughter in a Voyager Stroller instead from Evolur. With a one-hand, quick-fold design, it’s easy on-the-go — and has an adjustable handlebar for comfortable pushing. The stroller features an under-the-seat storage basket, as well as multi-terrain wheels and can fit easily on subways, buses and airplane luggage compartments.

Keep babies comfy at home with a Nested Bean Zen Swaddle, which is gently weighted to touch a little one’s chest and sides and make them feel secure. This can easily transition into a Zen Sack and keep infants sleeping well all year long.

On top of smart purchases to pamper moms, including postpartum underwear and milk collection cups, pick up baby products too, like Goumi’s mitts and boots and Pipette’s Baby Shampoo and Wash.

Keep scrolling for a look at more great gifts for new moms and their bundles of joy.