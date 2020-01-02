Pregnancies

90 Day Fiance’s Alexei Brovarnik and Loren Brovarnik Reveal Sex of 1st Baby: ‘We Were a Smidge Surprised’

By
90 Day Fiance’s Alexei and Loren Brovarnik Reveal Sex of Baby No. 2
 Courtesy Alex Brovarnik/Instagram
4
5 / 4

So Shocked

Loren and Alexei shot a confetti cannon and cheered.

Back to top