On the road! Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham took their 1-month-old daughter, Alessi, on a summer trip to Flagstaff, Arizona.

The Bachelor alums shared vacation footage on Instagram ranging from videos of their baby girl in her car seat to family portraits on a hike of Fat Man’s Loop Trail.

The former reality stars welcomed their daughter in May. “I wasn’t prepared for motherhood at all,” the former ABC personality told Us Weekly exclusively in June. “I thought I had it all figured out before, but it’s a whole new game as soon as you do have the baby. All the things that people were telling me about before? I’m starting to finally see it now. … I’m experiencing the sleep deprivation and the very long nights.”

While Burnham went on to say that her husband, 37, has been a huge help with the newborn, the couple are still struggling in one area — sharing. “We have a hard time with that,” she told Us.

The Virginia native also revealed her and the race car driver’s plans to add more babies to their brood. “It’s definitely a difficult time to even think about having another baby, but we love her so much that we absolutely want to have another sibling for her soon,” Burnham explained. “Maybe, like, when she’s 2. We kind of want them spread out a little bit. I just feel bad bringing another baby into the house before that because I want to spend time with her.”

She added, “We both want around three [kids].”

For now, the pair, who tied the knot in January, are enjoying their time as a family of three. Keep scrolling for a look at their fun-filled July road trip.