Moms

‘Bachelor’ Alum Bekah Martinez Breastfeeds Her Daughter and Newborn Son at the Same Time

By
Bekah Martinez Breastfeeds Daughter Daughter and Newborn Son at the Same Time
 Courtesy of Bekah Martinez/Instagram
4
1 / 4

Multitasking

Martinez was breastfeeding her newborn when Ruth insisted on sharing.

Back to top