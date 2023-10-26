Hannah Ferrier is enjoying life post-Below Deck with husband Josh Roberts and daughter Ava.

Ferrier opened up about her relationship with Roberts while filming season 5 of Below Deck Mediterranean, telling the cameras in 2020, “This is definitely the first relationship that I actually see some longevity and potentially getting married and making babies and having a family.”

Later that season, Ferrier was fired by Captain Sandy. She announced her pregnancy on the night of the season 5 premiere and welcomed her and Roberts’ daughter later that year.

Roberts popped the question one month after they became parents. They exchanged vows in March 2022 with Ava taking part in their wedding.

Ahead of their big day, Ferrier admitted she isn’t in a rush to expand her family again. “Josh has [thought of baby No. 2], but I’m on the fence still,” she exclusively told Us Weekly in May 2021. “I think I still have PTSD. I had a really traumatic labor. So, I don’t know.”

Although she’s on the fence about more kids, Ferrier has documented her adventures with Roberts and their little girl.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

“3 years today 💕 Absolute love of my life. Happy Birthday to the little girl who makes everyday the best day of my life 💕,” she wrote via Instagram in October 2023 alongside an Instagram video with photos of Ava.

Scroll on for the sweetest photos of Ferrier’s family: