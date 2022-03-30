Happily ever after! After exchanging vows, Below Deck Mediterranean‘s Hannah Ferrier offered a glimpse at her wedding and honeymoon with longtime love Josh Roberts.

“What a day. What a man 💗,” Ferrier, 35, captioned a compilation of Instagram photos from the special day on Tuesday, March 29. The social media upload included the couple cutting their cake, sharing a kiss after their nuptials and their festivities.

Ferrier originally opened up about her romance with Roberts during season 5 of the hit Bravo series. “This is definitely the first relationship that I actually see some longevity and potentially getting married and making babies and having a family,” she said in 2020.

Ahead of her big day, Ferrier gushed about about the bond she developed with Roberts as soon as they met. “We had a glass of wine and then we went for dinner the next night and then we caught up for drinks after the races the night after that,” she told E! News earlier this month. “And then we just spent, like, seven days seeing each other for something each day.”

The chief stew, who appeared on Below Deck Med since it premiered in 2016, ended up returning to be with Roberts midway through the season. Ferrier was fired by Captain Sandy Yawn after her roommate Malia White reported her for having Valium and a CBD vape pen in the cabin.

Ahead of the season 5 premiere, the Australia native took to social media to announce that she was expecting her first child. The couple welcomed their daughter, Ava, later that year.

“Madam has arrived!” Ferrier captioned a series of photos with her newborn in November 2020, one month after her arrival. “Josh and I are so happy to welcome to the world our little girl, Ava Grace Roberts.”

At the time, the Bravo personality noted that she was also celebrating a special milestone with Roberts. “2 year anniversary with my gorgeous man,” the “Dear Diary” podcast host wrote via Instagram that same month. “Words can’t express how much I am looking forward to this next chapter 💗.”

One month after the pair became parents, Roberts popped the question to Ferrier. “And then there were three…and a ring 💍🥂,” the Ocean Training Academy cofounder gushed alongside an Instagram selfie of her showing off the new sparkler.

After fans watched Ferrier’s shocking exit, the reality star revealed that her former boss tried to reach out amid her exciting personal news.

“She sent me a message when I announced my pregnancy and asked for an address to send something and I didn’t respond to it,” Ferrier exclusively told Us Weekly in May 2021. “I sometimes feel with her … that she’s not honest with herself. Like she says, like, ‘Oh, it wasn’t personal,’ like,​​ the firing. I was like, ‘It’s kind of funny because Kat [Held] had prescription meds that Captain Lee had found out about and she didn’t get fired.’ There wasn’t a need to fire me for that. It was a hundred percent personal, but I guess whatever helps you sleep at night.”

Hannah noted that her decision to walk away from yachting gave her more freedom to talk about her issues, adding, “I think sometimes people get confused because I’ve felt this way and thought this way for many, many years, but the only reason I can kind of talk about it now is because I know that I’ll never work with her again.”

Sandy, for her part, explained that the firing was out of her hands while reflecting on her former coworker’s next chapter.

“Hannah, she’s got her dream. She’s living her dream. She wanted a baby. Sometimes in my past, I have done things that I wasn’t aware of subconsciously because I wanted out,” the captain told Us in September 2021. “But my behavior was the way out because I didn’t know how to get out. I kind of feel, like, maybe that was some of her. But I wish her the best.”

