Family man! Ben Stiller welcomed a daughter and son with Christine Taylor following their 2000 wedding.

Ella was born in April 2002, followed by Quinlin three years later. The little ones are not big fans of their dad’s acting career, the New York native revealed during an August 2017 Good Morning America appearance.

“They’ve seen one of my movies: Night at the Museum,” the comedian said at the time. “You don’t want to be the parent begging your kids to watch your movie, but I think they’ll come to it when they come to it.”

Two years later, the Emmy winner told The New Yorker that his eldest child was interested in studying acting.

When the Dodgeball star himself was young, he knew at “first instinct” that he wanted to work in the entertainment industry.

“When I was 8, 9, 10 years old, was that I knew I loved movies and I wanted to be a director. And my dad, [Jerry Stiller], really supported that,” Ben explained to the outlet in 2020. “He went out and got a Super 8 camera, got me the editing equipment and would act in movies that I would make. He was just there all the time for that.”

As for his own parenting, the producer told Esquire in February 2022 that his daughter had accused him of not “being there” during her and Quinlin’s childhood.

“She’s pretty articulate about it, and sometimes it’s stuff that I don’t want to hear. It’s hard to hear,” the Ben Stiller Show alum admitted at the time. “Because it’s me not being there in the ways that I saw my parents not being there. And I had always thought, ‘Well, I won’t do that.’ It’s that thing that, like, I was trying to navigate my own desire to fulfill the hopes and dreams I had, too.”

Ben noted that his children were never “keeping score” on his career, explaining, “It would be solipsistic to think that my kids actually care about that. They just want a parent who’s emotionally present and supportive of them. That’s probably what they want more than for me to be going off and pushing the bounds of my creativity.”

During the interview, the Cable Guy star went on to say that he and Taylor had reconciled amid the coronavirus pandemic, nearly five years after they announced their separation.

Keep scrolling to see Ben and the actress’ best moments with Ella and Quinlin over the years.