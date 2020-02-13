Birthday boy! Beverley Mitchell and Michael Cameron had a blast celebrating their son Hutton’s 5th birthday.

While the actress, 39, spent the little one’s actual birthday in January at Disneyland, they still “had to have a party” at Meri Cherry. “I love having art parties where kids can be kids, they get dirty, they create and most importantly, they play as children,” the 7th Heaven alum told Us Weekly exclusively of the bash. “This year they made birthday cards and mixed media art canvases, which came out amazing.”

The California native, who also shares daughter Kenzie, 6, with the accountant, added, “This party was filled with all of Hutton’s buddies from school, from his soccer team, family friends and his true love, Lucy. He was surrounded by love and family. It was a pretty special day celebrating our favorite little man.”

In 2016, Mitchell opened up to Us exclusively about why she and former 7th Heaven costar Jessica Biel don’t share parenting advice while raising their little ones. The Sinner star, 37, shares Silas, 4, with Justin Timberlake.

“She’s got this,” the country singer said of Biel at the time. “I think the biggest thing is that every mom does things differently, so it’s about owning your own way of being a mom. … Silas and Hutton are 10 weeks apart! It’s always fun when your best friend has a baby around the same age. It’s fun to be able to share the adventures together.”

The Secret Life of the American Teenager alum gushed about her husband at the time, telling Us that they make the “perfect team” parenting Kenzie and Hutton. “I couldn’t live without him,” she said. “He is so supportive and we tag-team.”

The couple tied the knot in October 2008 in Ravello, Italy, and welcomed their daughter five years later. Kenzie became a big sister when her baby brother arrived in 2015. “She tries to feed him and will come in the room when I’m putting him down for bed,” Mitchell gushed to Us at the time.

Keep scrolling for an inside look at Hutton’s colorful party, from his birthday banner to his cute cake.