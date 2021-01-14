Family Time

‘Bringing Up Bates’: A Comprehensive Guide to the Bates Family

By
Gil Bates and Kelly Bates
 Courtesy of The Bates Family/Instagram
20
1 / 20
podcast
LTG_IB_ENERGY_AMI_1.8.21_600x338

Gil Bates and Kelly Bates

Gil and Kelly were born in 1965 and 1966, respectively. They met at Anderson College.

Back to top