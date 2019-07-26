Fun family time! Britney Spears’ sons, Preston and Jayden, watched an Atlanta Braves game with their aunt, Jamie Lynn Spears, and cousin Maddie.

“Everyone had a good time at the @braves game, even JPW,” the Zoey 101 alum, 28, captioned a Thursday, July 25, Instagram pic. The actress sat closest to the camera while FaceTiming her husband, Jamie Watson, as Preston, 13, and Jayden, 12, looked on. Jamie Lynn’s eldest daughter, 11, whom she shares with her ex-fiancé Casey Aldridge, smiled at the end of the row.

The former Nickelodeon star went on to share photos from the game, featuring their prime seats behind home plate.

While Britney, 37, did not attend, the Grammy winner has been spending a lot of time with her family since completing 30 days of treatment at a mental health facility in April.

In May, Britney went to her son Preston’s eighth grade graduation from a private Christian school in Los Angeles County. The afternoon “ceremony was held just down the road” at a community church, a source told Us Weekly exclusively at the time.

The insider went on to say that the Grammy winner’s youngest son goes to the same school and “plays tackle football” like his big brother.

The “Stronger” singer and her ex-husband Kevin Federline have coparented their sons since splitting in 2007. Although the DJ, 41, gained sole custody of Preston and Jayden the following year, the boys currently split their time between their mom and dad.

Britney posted a sweet pair of pics with her sons in May, writing, “Love when we go to our favorite spot on Sundays. The boys are bigger than me now!!!!!”

She also spent time with her nieces, Maddie and Ivey, 15 months, in June when Jamie Lynn brought her daughters to Thousand Oaks, California. The little ones played in their aunt’s backyard, which features an in-ground swimming pool and trampoline.