The best way to bond. Busy Philipps and her 12-year-old child, Birdie, attended a Pride parade on Sunday, June 27.

“Proud. #happypride,” the actress, 42, captioned an Instagram slideshow of parade pics. In the colorful social media upload, the Freaks and Geeks alum posed with a rainbow fan and a red lip, while her preteen rocked rainbow nails and a “New York City” tee.

The Illinois native went on to share footage from the event on her Instagram Story, from chants in the 87-degree weather to a Trevor Project cake smash.

In December 2020, the former Busy Tonight host revealed that Birdie is “out and gay” and uses they/them pronouns.

“Birdie told us at 10 years old and we immediately … I mean, obviously, I knew that Birdie knew,” the This Will Only Hurt a Little author explained during a “Busy Philipps Is Doing Her Best” podcast episode at the time. “Birdie said that they would like their pronouns to be they/them, and I haven’t been doing it. I have this public persona and I want Birdie to be in control of their own narrative and not have to answer to anybody outside of our friends and family if they don’t want to.”

After the Cougar Town alum talked to her little one, Birdie said, “I don’t give a f–k. You can talk about how I’m gay and out. You can talk about my pronouns. That would be cool with me. That’s great.”

Philipps, who also shares daughter Cricket, 7, with Marc Silverstein, celebrated Birdie’s gender identity and sexuality earlier this month.

“Today is the start of PRIDE MONTH,” the Girls5Eva star captioned a June 1 Instagram Story upload. “I have so much pride for this kid and everything they are and do! One incredible thing Birdie did last year (that I would like to brag about right now) is that after seeing all of the beauty products that I was sent by brands that went unused or given away, Birdie decided to start gathering the unopened makeup and hygiene items from me and other influencer types (actors, singers, makeup and hair artists) to donate to the @lalgbtcenter for the queer and trans youth that the Center provides a safe space for. Well. Thanks to many of my friends, Birdie was able to donate HUNDREDS of items to the center.”

Philipps told Health magazine in May that her mom has been trying to “understand the pronoun conversation more” since Birdie came out, adding, “Here’s the deal: You don’t have to understand it. You can choose to believe what you want, but you don’t get to have jurisdiction over anyone else’s body or belief system.”

