Mini Valentines! Carly Waddell, Jana Kramer and more celebrity parents celebrated Valentine’s Day on Sunday, February 14, with their children.

“Gosh, I am so lucky,” the Bachelor in Paradise alum, 35, captioned a sweet shot with her and estranged husband Evan Bass’ daughter, Isabella, 3, and son, Charlie, 15 months.

In the social media upload, the former reality star and her little ones all matched in “I [Love] Me” tees. The Texas native held both of them on either hip.

The “Dream Train” singer’s family photo came two months after she and Bass, 38, announced their split. “A lot of you kind people have asked if I’m OK,” Waddell wrote via Instagram in December 2020. “And I want to say I am, but I’m not. I will be though. Today is the first day that both kids are staying at Evan’s house overnight. I feel like I’m missing a piece of my soul.”

As for Kramer, 37, the One Tree Hill alum made hearts in the snow with her and Mike Caussin’s two kids on Sunday. “Happy Valentine’s Day to my forever loves,” the actress captioned an outdoor Instagram shot with daughter Jolie, 5, and son Jace, 2.

The Michigan native had a bit of a rocky holiday with her husband, Kramer wrote in a separate post. “Anyone else fight with their significant other today? No? Just us? Cool,” the “Beautiful Lies” singer wrote alongside a selfie with the former professional football player, 33. “End of quarantine [amid the coronavirus pandemic] has us a little edgy but no one else I would rather go through moments of annoyance with. Happy Valentine’s Day.”

Kramer added, “Now please for the love of God put your cereal bowl in the dishwasher before I throw it at you. #notperfect but that’s OK.”

Bachelorette’s Ali Fedotowsky showed her support in the comments, writing, “Girl. You’ve been in quarantine plus you have two young children. Any parents that survive that without ripping each other‘s throats out are #couplesgoals.”

When other Instagram users expressed similar fights, Kramer replied, “In our cards to each other, we are like, ‘Why are we mad? Can we make up?’ Try that!”

Keep scrolling to see more stars’ Valentine’s Day festivities with their kids, from Jenna Cooper’s coordinated outfits to Kourtney Kardashian’s themed breakfast.