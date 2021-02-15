Kids Celebrity Kids Celebrating Valentine’s Day 2021 With Festive Outfits, Sweet Treats and More By Riley Cardoza 3 hours ago Courtesy of Teddi Mellencamp/Instagram 14 10 / 14 Teddi Mellencamp All four of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum’s kids dressed up for Valentine’s Day. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Rob Kardashian’s Weight Loss Didn’t Happen Overnight: See Photos of His Transformation Bachelor Nation Engagement Rings Ranked by Carat Size — See Who Has the Biggest Sparkler! 7 Books From Amazon That Will Inspire Creative New Hobbies More News