Snow much fun! Eva Amurri, Hilaria Baldwin and more celebrity parents have been making the most of winter this year.

The Undateable alum, 36, enjoyed a snowy vacation in Massachusetts with her and ex-husband Kyle Martino’s three kids over Thanksgiving weekend.

“Sledding excursion turned out 100,” the actress captioned a November 27 Instagram slideshow with Marlowe, 7, Major, 5, and Mateo, 20 months. “Also as it turns out, I highly do not recommend sledding in jeans on a kid sized sled. Williamstown mountain: 1 Eva: 0.”

The former couple were joined on the trip by Amurri’s boyfriend, Ian Hock. The chef, 37, posed alongside his partner and Martino, 40, in matching pajamas in a November 29 Instagram upload.

Amurri and the former professional soccer player have spent many holidays together since their February 2020 split, even trick-or-treating with their little ones in October.

“Kyle and I may not be married or building a life together any longer, but we are definitely in total lock step when it comes to the kids and making sure they’re as supported as possible,” the New York native told her Instagram followers at the time. “It makes me really proud to see how much love they’re surrounded by and how proud THEY seem of our little modern family. I definitely feel more on the same page with Kyle when it comes to the kids now as opposed to when we were married.”

As for Baldwin, the Living Clearly Method author posted photos of her children in the snow on November 29 — then clapped back via Instagram Stories when she was slammed for not covering their heads.

“If anyone shames you for your kids not wearing a hat in the cold, invite them over to have them take a go at putting one on their heads,” the New York University grad wrote at the time. “If anyone shames you for letting your kids play outside in the cold, let them come over and corral them inside. Because you know mama is freezing her ass off and would much prefer to be by the fire.”

The former yoga instructor shared more chaotic pictures from their outing, writing, “Spoiler alert: shoulda stopped at the first photo because it was all downhill from there. But I did some close ups to really capture all the amazing Baldwinito drama.”

Keep scrolling for more snowy shots, including The Hills: New Beginnings’ Kaitlynn Carter with her son, Rowan.