Psych! Bekah Martinez and more celebrity parents have had their kids’ help in silly pranks for April Fools’ Day.

The Bachelor alum, who gave birth to daughter Ruth in February 2019, posted a photo of the sleeping little one holding a “Fit Baby Tea” two months later.

“I don’t know if you’ve noticed, but Ruthie’s gained a bit of weight since her birth and has been getting bloated from late-night feeds and milk cravings,” the “Chatty Broads” podcast cohost captioned the April 2019 social media upload. “Summer is right around the corner, so you know it’s important that she slims up for those beach days ahead!”

The Bachelor Nation member went on to write, “That’s why we’re putting her on a 30-day detox with @FitBabyTea. Being a #fitbabyteapartner means putting your child’s appearance before their health ☺️ I’m sure we can all relate! If you’ve got a chunky baby or tubby toddler, you’ve gotta try out @FitBabyTea today. Use my code APRILFOOLS20 for 20 percent off.”

While some Instagram users told the California native that she “nailed” the joke, she received negative comments from some of her followers at the time.

“Wow [your daughter is] not going to have a complex at all,” one wrote, while another added, “You’re low-key fat shaming babies and I don’t like it.” A third wrote, “Kids shouldn’t lose weight it’s good for their health to be a little chubby.”

That same year, Kim Kardashian’s eldest two kids faked her death as a trick for dad Kanye West.

“[North] took ketchup into my bathroom, and she begged me to let her spread it on me and on the bathroom as if it was like a bad scary movie,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum told Elle in April 2019. “Then she asked me to lie down. I thought she was just playing, maybe that she was going to say I was hurt. No. She taught Saint how to fake-cry — she showed him how to do it! — and then she told him to scream, ‘Mommy’s dead!’”

The Selfish author went on to say that she was “a little impressed” by the siblings’ teamwork. “[They] planned something together, and they were getting along and having fun as a team,” the Kardashians star gushed.

