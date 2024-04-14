Famous families are just like Us when it comes to their love of the hit children’s series Bluey.

A slew of celebrities and their kids hit the green carpet at Walt Disney Studios for the premiere party of the new Bluey episode, titled “The Sign,” on Saturday, April 13. Tia Mowry, Kevin McKidd and other stars stepped out with their children to meet blue heeler pup Bluey and her little sister, Bingo, and celebrate the 28-minute long season 3 finale.

Mowry, 45, posed with her almost 6-year-old daughter, Cairo, while Grey’s Anatomy star McKidd, 50, hit the party with his girlfriend, Station 19’s Danielle Savre, and his two children with ex-wife Arielle Goldrath, son Aiden, 5, and daughter Nava, 4.

Vanderpump Rules alum Stassi Schroeder also attended the event with her 3-year-old daughter, Hartford.

The title of the Bluey episode, which hit Disney+ on April 14, refers to the “For Sale” sign in front of the Heeler home. Because of Bluey’s dad Bandit’s (David McCormack) new job, the family is selling their beloved house — something Bluey, in particular, is not happy about. And while her mom Chilli (Melanie Zanetti) is trying to be supportive, it’s clear she doesn’t want to move either.

Below, see which celebrities showed up to celebrate this momentous Bluey moment: