Kevin McKidd and Danielle Savre went from playing onscreen work colleagues to starting a real-life romance.

The Shondaland actors were first romantically linked in June 2023 after they were photographed packing on PDA in Lake Como Italy. While it’s unknown when the pair’s romance officially began, the two appeared on the small screen together in multiple Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 crossover episodes — on which they play Owen Hunt and Maya Bishop, respectively. Neither confirmed their relationship status at the time.

Later that month, McKidd, who has previously been married twice, and his ex-wife, Arielle Goldrath, finalized their divorce after calling it quits in early 2022. “I don’t often share my personal life on social media, but today there is something I do want to share with you,” the Trainspotting actor explained via Instagram in July 2022. “A few months ago, Arielle and I decided to end the marriage portion of our relationship. We reached this conclusion after much soul searching and discussion. We know it’s what is right for both of us.”

McKidd went on to call his ex “an incredible mother,” adding, “She’s one of the wisest, most intelligent and loving people I’ve ever known. We continue to have the highest love and respect for each other.”

The Kingdom of Heaven actor and Goldrath tied the in 2018, one year after McKidd and Jane Parker — with whom he shares son Joseph and daughter Iona — finalized their divorce after nearly 17 years of marriage. “Kevin and Jane have jointly decided to end their marriage,” a rep for the Grey’s Anatomy actor told Us Weekly in July 2016. “They look forward to continuing to coparent their children, who have been their top priority, and will continue to enjoy a close and caring relationship.”

Upon his marriage to Goldrath, McKidd revealed via his website that the pair were also expecting their first child together. “Arielle and I are so happy to announce our marriage and new baby, who is soon to join our growing family,” the Scotland native wrote in March 2018. “Close friends and family came together with my Grey’s family to share in our celebration day – an intimate, low key gathering culminating in a Scottish Ceilidh dance.”

They went on to welcome two children — son Aiden and daughter Nava — in 2018 and 2019, respectively, before their 2022 split.

Savre, for her part, was previously linked to hockey expert Andrew Contis in 2019. On TV, the California native’s Station 19 character, Maya Bishop, was in a fan-favorite relationship with Stefania Spampinato’s Dr. Carina DeLuca.

“I believe we fall in love with who we fall in love with, and gender is not a factor,” Savre told StyleCaster in May 2018 profile about portraying a bisexual character on the ABC series —which is executive produced by Grey’s Anatomy creator, Shonda Rhimes. “I think you fall in love with the person, not with the sex.”

Scroll below to relive McKidd and Savre’s relationship journey thus far: