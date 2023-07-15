Kevin McKidd and Danielle Savre are supporting the fight for a fair contract at the SAG-AFTRA strike amid their budding romance.

The Grey’s Anatomy star, 49, and the Station 19 actress, 34, were spotted on the picket line in Los Angeles on Friday, July 14, with several of their ABC costars.

“Day 1 for us. Got to join the #wga once again, this time with a new sign,” McKidd’s costar Camilla Luddington wrote via Instagram on Friday, praising the solidarity between the unions. “So proud to be part of this fight right now alongside so many incredible artists and collaborators who are the magic in this industry ✨.”

The SAG-AFTRA union, which represents more than 160,000 performers, authorized a strike earlier this month after the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) did not address any of their concerns regarding fair wages and the use of artificial intelligence. While on strike, unionized actors are forbidden from filming any movie or TV projects, as well as promoting them in planned interviews or via social media.

Many TV show casts — past and present — have even staged their own reunions as they stood in solidarity. For the Shondaland crew, McKidd was joined by Luddington, 39, and her husband, Matthew Alan, who previously had a guest-starring role on Grey’s Anatomy. Savre, for her part, joined her Station 19 wife, Stefania Spampinato, who also frequently reprises her role of OB-GYN Carina DeLuca on Grey’s Anatomy.

The costars also met up with show writer Julie Wong, who held up a “Somebody Pay Me” sign with a photo of Sandra Oh’s Cristina Yang in a hospital gown from season 2. (Cristina had previously exclaimed, “Somebody sedate me” when she was hospitalized for an ectopic pregnancy.)

McKidd and Savre, who plays firefighter Maya Bishop on the Grey’s Anatomy spinoff, were first spotted packing on the PDA last month during a trip to Lake Como, Italy. The pair have yet to address their relationship status but frequently post social media photos together.

Their romance comes nearly one year after McKidd split from Arielle Goldrath after four years of marriage.

“I don’t often share my personal life on social media, but today there is something I do want to share with you,” the Scotland native — who shares two kids with Goldrath, 34 — previously wrote via Instagram in July 2022. “A few months ago, Arielle and I decided to end the marriage portion of our relationship. We reached this conclusion after much soul-searching and discussion. We know it’s what is right for both of us.”

Us Weekly confirmed on June 22 that McKidd — who also shares two older children with ex-wife Jane Parker — Goldrath had finalized their divorce and would honor the prenuptial agreement they signed ahead of their 2018 wedding.

Savre, for her part, was previously linked to Andrew Contis in 2019.