Baby makes three! Chanel West Coast couldn’t be happier after welcoming her first child with boyfriend Dom Fenison – especially after a difficult delivery.

“Even though it was the scariest and hardest day of my life having an emergency C-section, I am beyond overjoyed about the birth of my daughter,” the Ridiculousness host, 34, exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, November 8.

Less than one week prior, Bowie Breeze Fenison was born on November 2 at 10:22 a.m., weighing in at 7 pounds, 10 ounces.

“She is healthy and happy as can be,” Chanel gushed to Us of her infant. “She is perfect in every way to me and her daddy and we are so grateful to have her in our lives.”

While the new mom shared that she had a high-risk pregnancy and rough childbirth, she is thankful to be “happy and healthy” at home with her little one.

Earlier this month, the MTV personality took to social media to share the exciting news of her baby’s arrival. “After many many hours in labor I ended up giving birth to my baby girl via C-section,” she wrote via her Instagram Story on November 2. “A few complications and she didn’t wanna just pop out on her own.”

Explaining that labor was “the scariest yet most rewarding day of my life by far,” the Fantasy Factory star revealed that she has “never felt a love like this before” and her daughter is the “best thing to ever happen to me.” Chanel concluded her post by thanking her partner for helping to give her “the greatest gift” and being “such an amazing dad already.”

Chanel confirmed she was pregnant and expecting her first child during the MTV Movie and TV Awards in June when she walked the red carpet and showed off her growing baby bump.

“I don’t know if it’s a boy or girl yet. I’m just praying for a happy, healthy baby. I’m just really excited for this next journey in my life,” she gushed to E! News at the time. “It’s probably my scariest journey yet, but sometimes the scary roads lead to the best endings.”

While the California native admitted to experiencing a difficult first trimester with nausea, she praised her beau for being such a great support system throughout her pregnancy.

“Dom is definitely the most level-headed person I’ve ever had in my life,” she told the outlet. “Raising children is not an easy thing so you really have to be like that to be a good dad. He’s just so calm and relaxed and I can be a little bit crazier. I think that he’s the perfect balance for me.”

Prior to Bowie’s birth, the music artist opened up about dealing with the highs and lows of pregnancy.

“It’s not the easiest when you start to get very, very big,” Chanel told E! In October. “My face is starting to get a little bloated. When people were taking pictures, I asked, ‘Hey, can you raise that a little bit so we don’t have the double chin?’ But I also realized that it’s so beautiful to be pregnant.”

Despite the challenges, however, the “Trophies” artist continued to feel beautiful as her body changed.

“No matter what you look like while you’re pregnant, it’s such a beautiful thing and it’s all about just how you present yourself,” she explained. “Even with the bloating and the swollen legs and hands, I still put my glam on, still do my hair and makeup, put on a cute outfit and I just go out there and rock it as if I wasn’t pregnant at all.”

The “No Plans” songstress and the model began dating earlier this year after a longtime friendship.

“We’ve known each other for, like, five or so years, but we kind of just rekindled our relationship ’cause I was in her new music video for ‘Vinyl,'” the real estate agent told In Touch during a February interview.

