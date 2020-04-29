Pics

Cory Wharton and Taylor Selfridge Share 1st Photos of Daughter Mila, Reveal Delivery Details

By
Inside Cory Wharton and Taylor Selfridge Delivery Day
 Courtesy of Cory Wharton and Taylor Selfridge
6
6 / 6

Quarantine Baby

“We’re all home safe and I have a healthy queen and that’s all you can ask for so again,” Cory noted.

 

Back to top