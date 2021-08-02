Dads

Fetty Wap’s Family Guide: See the Star’s Children and Their Mothers

By
Fetty Wap's Family Guide Aydin
 Courtesy of Fetty Wap/Instagram
6
1 / 6
podcast
Gummy_Ad_71621_600x338

Aydin

Wap called his “oldest boy” his “young king” in September 2020.

Back to top