Big brood! With recent speculation about how many children are in Future’s family, take a look at the rapper’s paternity history.

The Grammy winner, whose real name is Nayvadius Wilburn, wrote separate Mother’s Day messages in May 2020 for six of the women that he has kids with.

“Happy Mother’s Day India,” the “Life Is Good” rapper tweeted to India J at the time. “Such a great mother and always putting the kids 1st..u keep me sane and I’m forever grateful for u,Thank u.”

The Georgia native went on to write to Brittni Mealy: “Thanks for holding my PRINCE down Britt. Your love for your kids is amazing and I thank u for staying on top of the business..Happy Mother’s Day.”

As for his ex-fiancée Ciara, Future tweeted, “Happy Mother’s Day Ci..Baby Future is Life,Preciate u.”

Then, the American Music Award nominee thanked Joie Chavis for “being an incredible mom.” He wrote via Twitter: “U holding it down! Real one,stay solid HAPPY MOTHERS DAY.”

Future also penned two tributes to unnamed women, writing, “Paris. Your mom serve it! Happy Mother’s Day mami,” and, “My son Kash mother…real one. Cut frm a different cloth! Happy Mother’s Day baby k.”

Future is also the dad of Jessica Smith’s son Jakobi. He has also been named in multiple court battles over the years regarding paternity and child support.

He and Ciara were together from 2013 to 2014, and the “Level Up” singer spoke about their split in a June 2019 Red Table Talk episode.

“I grew up with my mom and dad being together, the idea of it being, ‘Mommy and Daddy that made baby.’ Then, all of a sudden, you’re living your life in front of the world,” the Texas native, who went on to marry Russell Wilson, explained at the time. “That adds a whole other layer. ‘I feel like I’m failing right now. They’re gonna roast me. Here they come in the comment section.’ … All that stuff. It’s real. You can’t help but to think of it.”

