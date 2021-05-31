It’s her day! Zaya Wade marked her 14th birthday with a bang thanks to Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade‘s epic party planning skills.

“Happy 14th to me! I had such a fun birthday!!!🎉🎉 I love all of you guys, and thank you all for the love and support!” the teenager wrote via Instagram on Sunday, May 30, after celebrating with friends and family at her roller rink-themed bash.

Zaya was all smiles as she posed beside the former NBA star, 39, in metallic teal bellbottoms and a patterned blue top.

The Chicago native gushed over his daughter in an Instagram post of his own, writing, “I’m obsessed with your happiness!! Happy 14th Birthday @zayawade 🛼.”

In February 2020, the 13-time NBA All-Star confirmed during an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that Zaya came out as trans to him and Union, 48. Later that month, Dwyane revealed that his child knew about her identity long before she chose to share her truth.

“She’s known it for nine years, since she was 3 years old,” he said on Good Morning America. “And along this way, we’ve asked questions and we’ve learned. But she’s known. … I knew early on that I had to check myself. That’s what I knew. I knew early on that I had to ask myself questions.”

At the time, the retired athlete admitted that he “has said the wrong phrases and the wrong words” throughout his daughter’s journey — but he’s done his best to follow her lead. Union, Zaya’s stepmom, has also been in the teen’s corner since day one.

“With all of the love comes the hate too,” the 10 Things I Hate About You actress told Variety in May 2020. “It’s watching the love handle the hate that has been encouraging. We’re just loving and accepting our kids, which is not revolutionary. To some people it’s nuts.”

The Bring It On star added: “For those people who have spoken out so publicly against our family … I’m not standing on my own. The cavalry is arriving, and they are unafraid to stand in their truth and not be compromising when we look at right and wrong.”

Along with Zaya, the former pro athlete shares son Zaire, 18, with his ex-wife, Siohvaughn Funches, as well as son Xavier, 6, with ex Aja Metoyer. He and Union are the parents of daughter Kaavia, 2.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2014, have proudly championed Zaya’s journey and are using their platforms to advocate for acceptance.

“We stand as allies with the LGBTQ+ community as proud parents of a transgender child,” Dwyane said during the 2020 GLAAD Awards. “Our daughter Zaya is leading us in our journey, and we’re doing all we can to give every one of our kids the ability to live their truth. I didn’t always understand how to do that – but I thank Zaya for teaching me, and GLAAD for elevating the images and messages that accelerate acceptance in every family.”

The We’re Going to Need More Wine author echoed her husband’s message, adding, “That mission means even more to us now as we raise all of our Black children. Black lives matter and Black trans lives matter. We are calling on all of our racial justice warriors out there to open your hearts and your minds to the LGBT+ community so we can empower each other and save lives.”

Scroll down for a closer look at Zaya’s 14th birthday bash: