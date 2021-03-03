Just whelmed? Gabrielle Union and stepdaughter Zaya Wade recreated a hilarious scene from 10 Things I Hate About You in a new TikTok video.

Dwyane Wade’s daughter says, “We’ll start,” before reciting a Chastity line from the film. “I know you can be overwhelmed, and you can be underwhelmed, but can you ever just be whelmed?” she asks the She’s All That actress, who is also the mom to 2-year-old daughter Kaavia.

“I think you can in Europe,” Union responded, reciting the response given by Oleynik’s Bianca Stratford in the movie.

In 2017, the Bad Boys II star shared a throwback photo of the cast while filming. “Just a bunch of kids having the time of our lives up in Tacoma/Seattle … 1st movie & an experience that I’ll never forget. The best/coolest/most generous group of people to share my 1st film experience. What a time man. ❤ and eternal light,” she wrote via Instagram at the time.

She also added “#RIPHeath” for Ledger, who died in 2008 of an accidental prescription drug overdose. He was 28.

The cast was extremely close during the movie, with Union also telling Entertainment Tonight in 2019, “We spent all of our down time together and loved it, [and] perhaps I got some fake IDs. It was just such a special, special time, and I could never recreate that.”

The We’re Going to Need More Wine author recently also revisited her Bring It On role via TikTok, reciting the East Compton Clovers’ chant in a video posted last month.

“I said, Brr, it’s cold in here. There must be some Toros in the atmosphere,” the actress said. “I know you don’t think a white girl made that s–t up.”