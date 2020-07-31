Learning life lessons from their little one. Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union shared how his transgender daughter, Zaya, is “teaching” them.

“We stand as allies with the LGBTQ+ community as proud parents of a transgender child,” the former professional basketball player, 38, said during the Thursday, July 30, GLAAD Awards. “Our daughter Zaya is leading us in our journey, and we’re doing all we can to give every one of our kids the ability to live their truth. I didn’t always understand how to do that – but I thank Zaya for teaching me, and GLAAD for elevating the images and messages that accelerate acceptance in every family.”

The actress, 47, chimed in, “That mission means even more to us now as we raise all of our Black children. Black lives matter and Black trans lives matter. We are calling on all of our racal justice warriors out there to open your hearts and your minds to the LGBT+ community so we can empower each other and save lives.”

In February, the athlete told Ellen DeGeneres how Zaya came out to him and the We’re Going to Need More Wine author. “[She] said, ‘Hey, so I want to talk to you guys. I think going forward, I’m ready to live my truth. And I want to be referenced as she and her. I would love for you guys to call me Zaya,’” the Chicago native recalled at the time. “Now it’s our job to one, go out and get information, to reach out to every relationship that we have.”

As for his response, Wade shared, “I said, ‘You are a leader. You are a leader, and this is an opportunity to allow you to be a voice.’ Right now it’s through us because she’s 12 years old, but eventually it will be through her.”

The former Miami Heat player shares Zaya and her older brother, Zaire, 18, with his ex-wife, Siohvaughn Funches, as well as son Xavier, 6, with Aja Metoyer. He and Union welcomed their daughter, Kaavia, 20 months, via surrogate in November 2018.