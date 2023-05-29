The force is with this family. Not only is Harrison Ford one of Hollywood’s most famous faces, but he’s also a proud father and grandfather.

The Star Wars actor became a father in 1967, with the birth of his and then-wife Mary Marquardt’s first son, Ben. The pair welcomed their second child, son Willard, in 1969 before they split 10 years later in 1979.

Harrison shares two children with his second wife, Melissa Mathison. The former couple — who were married from 1983 to 2004 — welcomed their son, Malcolm, in 1987 and their daughter, Georgia, in 1990. He became a parent for the fifth time not long after he and his wife, Calista Flockhart, tied the knot in 2010 after eight years of dating. The Indiana Jones star is the adoptive father of her son Liam, whom Calista adopted in 2001.

“I wasn’t expecting it at all,” he told Parade in January 2010 of adopting his youngest. “The unexpected part was certainly true and the joy is also true. I think Liam was about 6 or 8 months old when I met him and Calista. We have been together ever since.”

By the time Liam joined the family, The Blade Runner star was already a parenting pro. “My older children have taught me a lot,” he said in a February 2010 interview with the Independent. “My first child was born when I was 25. I reckon I’m a little better at it now.”

Ford — who was 67 at the time of the interview — went on to note that being an older dad was something he didn’t “dwell” on. “I have 9-year-old kid at home. I feel like the father of a 9-year-old kid, “ he explained.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

The Shrinking star’s eldest sons have followed in his familial footsteps and became fathers themselves. Willard had welcomed two kids over the years — Eliel and Guiliana — while Ben has two sons, Ethan and Waylon.

The pilot has kept his happy family life relatively out of the limelight over the years. In March 2016, however, Harrison opened up about Georgia’s diagnosis with epilepsy. “When you have a loved one who suffers from this disease, it can be devastating,” he told the New York Daily News at the time.

He continued: “You know how it affects their lives, their future, their opportunities and you want desperately to find mitigation. You want to find a way that they can live a comfortable and effective life.”

Ben, for his part, also shares occasional updates about his famous family via social media. He posted a pic of himself and Harrison cooking together via Twitter for Father’s Day in June 2019. “I love this photo of both of us grilling it up,” the chef captioned the snap. “Metaphorically I think it speaks volumes. My dad or pops (newly adapted) He taught me resiliency as a young father and later helped give me the courage to pursue my dreams. Happy Father’s Day!”

Scroll below to meet Harrison’s family: