Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart’s Relationship Timeline

A real-life meet-cute. Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart‘s first encounter was straight out of a rom-com — albeit one set among the Hollywood A-list.

The Star Wars actor and the Ally McBeal alum initially met at the 2002 Golden Globe Awards. Reports circulated at the time that Flockhart got her future husband’s attention by intentionally spilling a drink on him, but the Emmy nominee later said that wasn’t the case.

“We were having a conversation for maybe 20 minutes before the wine spilled, and the truth is, Harrison spilled the wine!” Flockhart told Hello! magazine in June 2003.

In the same interview, the Witness star gushed about his romance with Flockhart, who is 22 years his junior. “I’m in love,” Ford told the outlet. “Romantic love is one of the most exciting and fulfilling kinds of love, and I think there is a potential for it at any stage of your life. I was not surprised that I was able to fall in love, and I wasn’t surprised that I did.”

Flockhart, for her part, said the pair’s age difference wasn’t something she thought about much. “It doesn’t faze me,” she explained. “It doesn’t factor into our relationship at all. I like the way he looks first thing in the morning. It’s not handsome, it’s more cute. He looks like a little boy.”

The pilot proposed to Flockhart in February 2009 after seven years of dating, and the duo tied the knot the following year at a ceremony held at the governor’s mansion in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Ford also adopted Flockhart’s son, Liam, who was born in 2001.

The couple have kept details about their relationship relatively private over the years, but they occasionally share funny stories about each other. In 2015, Flockhart revealed that Ford was “learning to text” at age 73, but he didn’t quite grasp the concept of emojis. “He says, ‘Where’d you get that picture from?'” the Supergirl alum said during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! “It’s really bad.”

Ford later joked that the secret to a long marriage is silence. “Don’t talk,” he quipped to Parade in February 2020. “Nod your head.”

Before meeting Flockhart, the Hollywood icon was married twice before: to Mary Marquardt from 1965 to 1979 and to the late screenwriter Melissa Mathison from 1983 to 2004. He and Marquardt are the parents of sons Ben (born in 1966) and Willard (born in 1969). The action star and Mathison, who died in 2015, shared son Malcolm (born in 1987) and daughter Georgia (born in 1990).

Keep scrolling for a complete timeline of Ford and Flockhart’s romance: