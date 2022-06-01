Keeping Positive

“This pregnancy also has had more difficulties. Even in the beginning, I had some bleeding. And that was scary and I never experienced that,” Montag explains. “For me, this has really been an eye-opening experience of what pregnancy can be for a lot of women. The first time everything was so great and so easy and I was like whatever, this pregnancy stuff is so easy. But it’s not that way. It’s given me a whole different version of pregnancy and empathy and love for what everyone is going through with pregnancy. It’s such a fun thing and it’s such a high stakes situation at the same time.”