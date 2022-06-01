The Reveal

“I decided to stop taking pregnancy tests because I was so disappointed every month that I wasn’t pregnant. So I just thought when I was late I’ll wait another day,” Montag tells Us. “Then, I waited the next day and I went downstairs, like, ‘I’m just gonna take the pregnancy test.’ So I took my Clear Blue pregnancy test and I saw I was pregnant. I couldn’t even believe it. I was shocked! I was crying. I ran upstairs like ‘Spencer, it says pregnant!’ Gunner was like, ‘Why are you crying? What’s happening?’”