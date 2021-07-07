Moms

Hilaria Baldwin Shares Nursing Pics While Raising 6 Kids: Breast-Feeding Album

By
Hilaria Baldwin Breast-Feeds Son Eduardo and Daughter Lucia at Same Time
 Courtesy of Hilaria Baldwin/Instagram
July 2021

Hilaria snapped an Instagram Story selfie while simultaneously nursing Eduardo and Lucia.

