Mae’s big day! Hilary Duff’s youngest daughter rang in her 1st birthday with a rainbow-themed party.

“Happy ONE Mae Mae,” the Younger alum, 34, captioned a Thursday, March 24, Instagram slideshow. “This family loves you so much! What a fun/crazy/tiring year it has been! I truly enjoy you being my little barnacle. Your face, with those big eyes just amaze me. It’s especially cute and you know it!!”

The How I Met Your Father star noted that the toddler will be “keeping up with [her] sibs” in “only a matter of time,” referencing her son Luca, 10, and daughter Banks, 3, with ex-husband Mike Comrie and husband Matthew Koma, respectively.

“Little darling, I am one grateful mama to bare witness to it all,” the former Disney Channel star concluded. “Happy birthday cake monster. I love you.”

In the social media upload, the little one rocked a pink tutu and a glittery party hat. She ate a rainbow cake with her hands, which read, “Mae Mae Is One-Derful.”

“We love you Mae Mae!!! Happiest Birthday, sweet girl!!” Mandy Moore commented on the post, while Ashlee Simpson gushed, “Happy birthday cutie.”

Koma, also 34, honored the birthday girl with a touching Instagram tribute of his own, writing, “Happy 1st birthday to our youngest, Mae Mae. You’re the best quarantine baby we could have ever asked for and it’s totally okay you still don’t laugh. … We love you so much it hurts.”

The Texas native gave birth to her third child in March 2021, two years after welcoming Banks. Before she found out the sex of her baby, the “Wake Up” singer was “scared” to give Banks a sister.

“Banks was a tough — she was a tough cookie as a baby, but she’s so great now, so I could see it,” the Material Girls star explained during a March 2021 “Informed Pregnancy Podcast” episode. “But then, I don’t know. In my mind, I’m like, ‘Maybe she’s my only little princess, and she’s going to have her rough-and-tumble brothers.’”

While the then-expectant star “really” thought that she was pregnant with a son, she felt “guilty” for not knowing for sure.

“I was like, ‘I should know, it’s inside my body. It’s my baby, I should know,’” the actress said. “Everyone that’s close to me thinks boy, and then everyone that’s more of a stranger is like, ‘What are you having?’ They’re like, ‘We call girl.’ Honestly, I’m just saying boy.”

