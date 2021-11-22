Help make the holidays happier this year with great gifts for the kids in your life, whether they’re tech lovers, bookworms or none of the above.

Kim Smith makes buying for readers easy with a range of illustrated books. The Canada native’s picture books range from Elf and School of Rock to Home Alone and Back to the Future.

The illustrator, who mostly uses Photoshop for her work, has illustrated more than 30 books since graduating from the Alberta College of Art and Design, designing jungle-themed dental offices and working at an animation studio.

Not only will little ones love Smith’s books-based-on-movies — or her latest release, Boxitects — but older readers can get their thrill on with Karen M. McManus’ You’ll Be the Death of Me.

And if they’re big fans? Hook them up with a Peacock subscription as well to watch the first season adaptation of her debut book, One of Us Is Lying.

As for children who don’t have their noses buried in books, look no further than Minted’s Disney decor and LEGO’s Home Alone collection.

“We are thrilled to have Minted’s talented artist community reimagine Disney’s properties in fresh, artistic ways,” Disney’s Josh Silverman says of the former. The first drop features adorable posters with Winnie the Pooh, Olaf from Frozen, Moana and more fun favorites.

Mini fans of Home Alone will love building the iconic McAllister family house, as well as the robber’s vehicle and the treehouse with the zipline. In addition to the Illinois setting, the collection includes popular characters from the franchise — Kevin, his mom, Kate, and the bandits, Harry and Marv.

Catherine O’Hara, who played Kate in the 1990 film, joked that she has to “force” her kids to watch it. “I ran into Macaulay [Culkin] once, and he said, ‘Mom!’ and I said, ‘Baby!’” the Schitt’s Creek alum, 67, told InStyle in January 2018. “He looked great and was doing well, and I was happy to see him.”

The actor, 41, exclusively told Us Weekly in November 2019 that Christmas is his “time of year,” cheekily saying, “I get recognized 10 times more between the months of November and January. I have no idea why.”

Keep scrolling for a closer look at the LEGO collection and more great gifts, from a Milton and Goose dollhouse to a Beaumont City bike.