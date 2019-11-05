



After Santa Claus, no one’s more synonymous with Christmas than Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin. So the actor was the perfect collaborator for Happy Socks’ new holiday campaign.

“Christmas is my time of year,” the actor, 39, says in a Happy Socks Q&A provided exclusively to Us Weekly. “I get recognized 10x more between the months of November and January. I have no idea why.”

Culkin also references his Home Alone fame when asked about the best and worst aspects of the holiday season. “That’s easy: Me being on TV every 2 seconds,” he responds. “It’s a beautiful curse/a tricky blessing.”

But former child star — who played Kevin McAllister in the 1990 film and its 1992 sequel — has a lot to be merry about this Christmas season: “Cats, dogs, bunny rabbits, soft pillows, French champagne, a hot bath, freshly dried laundry, two-ply toilet paper, betta fish, SPF 55 sunblock, Cup O’Noodles and my girlfriend … in that order,” he quips, referencing his relationship with Dollface actress Brenda Song.

Culkin designed three holiday-themed Happy Socks — incorporating Bunny Ears, his mock lifestyle brand — and stars in a series of goofy, short videos for the holiday campaign. “I wanted to do something fun, playful, season-appropriate and involving bunnies,” he says. “I love bunnies.”

“But seriously, everyone over at Happy Socks is cool, friendly, and easy to work with,” the actor adds. “They gave me creative freedom while also teaching me about the sock industry. I hope to continue working with them in the future.”

Culkin has discussed his most famous role frequently over the past few years — opening up, for example, about watching Home Alone with Song, 31. “It’s, like, you got a new girlfriend and you’re flipping through the channels and she’s like, ‘Eh, you wanna watch it?’” he said during a November 2018 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “I’m like, ‘You wanna watch Home Alone with Macaulay Culkin, don’t you?’ And she’s like, ‘Yes!’”

He went on: “I have indulged that. Most of the time I’m just muttering my lines under my breath, like, ‘Keep the change, you filthy animal.’ Whatever gets her motor running, I guess.”