Macaulay Culkin’s Kevin McCallister was known to play tricks on people in the Home Alone films, and it appears he’s still messing with viewers’ minds without even knowing it.

While the 1990 comedy has played on repeat on channels for more than two decades, Seth Rogen just recently discovered that the black-and-white movie Kevin watches — and uses for iconic quotes such as “Keep the change, ya filthy animal” — isn’t a real film.

“My entire childhood, I thought the old timey movie that Kevin watches in Home Alone (Angels With Filthy Souls) was actually an old movie,” the Neighbors actor, 36, hilariously tweeted on Tuesday, December 25.

“IT’S NOT????” Chris Evans responded, to which Nick Kroll also chimed in writing, “It isn’t? (Dead serious.)” Chrisley Knows Best star Chase Chrisley added, “Is this a joke?!”

Culkin, 38, who starred in Home Alone and Home Alone 2 as the adorable but mischievous little boy whose family forgets him at home during Christmas, also got in on the fun.

“Me too!” he wrote in the replies to Rogen.

Angels With Filthy Souls — the not-so-real movie in Home Alone — is actually a less-than-two-minute clip that was specifically made by the film’s director, Chris Columbus, to mirror a gangster film and provide dialogue that McCallister could use while he was weaning off bad guys.

Culkin also took to Twitter on December 23 to send his own joke about the famous holiday flick. “I feel bad about all the burglars who never had the confidence to rob a house on christmas thanks to me,” he joked.

