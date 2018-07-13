Confused would be putting it lightly. Macaulay Culkin and Devon Sawa exchanged jabs on Twitter, but is their feud for real?

Back in the late 80s I got a call from a young @IncredibleCulk. He was frantic. Stuck. In a dark place, creatively.

I said “Mac chill,” I was 12.

Told him “pretend you’re shaving, put some aftershave in your hands, slap it on your face & scream..It’ll be gold.”

You’re welcome. — devon sawa (@DevonESawa) July 12, 2018

The debate began when Sawa tweeted about Culkin’s iconic Home Alone role on Thursday, July 12. “Back in the late 80s I got a call from a young @IncredibleCulk. He was frantic. Stuck. In a dark place, creatively,” the Nikita alum, 39, wrote. “I said ‘Mac chill,’ I was 12. Told him ‘pretend you’re shaving, put some aftershave in your hands, slap it on your face & scream..It’ll be gold.’ You’re welcome.”

Dude, that story couldn’t be true. I didn’t know you in the 80’s. Neither did anyone else. https://t.co/AsJqcwNKDz — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) July 12, 2018

Culkin, 37, replied to Sawa’s tweet shortly after. “Dude, that story couldn’t be true,” he tweeted. “I didn’t know you in the 80’s. Neither did anyone else.”

The Now and Then star retorted: “True. It wasn’t till the 90s that I came around and controlled the market for young blond child actor.”

Sawa kept the thread alive, later tweeting, “Don’t tell him, but I’m a big McAuley Culkin fan. Still an actor I’d kill to work with.”

Then, another Twitter user pointed out that the Casper actor incorrectly spelled the My Girl star’s name. “I used Siri. Trusted her,” he responded. “Didn’t have my glasses. I know this excuse is getting old and I should consider laser surgery. I apologize.”

Sawa shared a GIF of Culkin’s costar Catherine O’Hara on Friday, July 13, along with the quip: “They shot this scene 158 times because she kept saying Devon instead of Kevin. @IncredibleCulk.”

The two actors have social media history. Culkin’s very first tweet upon joining the platform in February was simply, “Devon Sawa.” He has also repeatedly referred to himself as Devon Sawa on Instagram.

Sawa joked about their supposed beef in March. “Ignore Macaulay Culkin,” he tweeted at the time. “He’s still upset about the incident of ’96. I didn’t mean to and I’m very sorry about it. But I’ve moved on.”

