David Beckham and daughter Harper spent some quality family time together, taking in the “Blinding Lights” at The Weeknd’s concert.

“Embarrassing dad moment 😂,” David, 47, captioned the adorable series of videos of himself and Harper, 11, enjoying the Saturday, August 6, Miami show, with several clips of his daughter chuckling at his singing skills (or lack thereof).

“[T]iming was a little off but we got there in the end and I made [Harper]laugh 😂,” the former soccer player wrote, adding how impressed he was with The Weeknd’s (real name Abel Tesfaye) performance.

In one of the slides, the doting dad turned the camera on him and wife Victoria Beckham’s daughter as she sang along to “I Feel It Coming.” In the final shot of the Instagram series, the pair smiled with the performer himself backstage. The “Save Your Tears” singer later showed the London native and his little girl some appreciation by writing, “🙌❤️,” in the comments.

In an additional post, the Brit shared a video of Harper taking in the sounds of the show — and apparently poking fun at her proud pop in the process. “I know I posted one video but our little girl is so cute I had to post another cause she is mocking the dad dance whilst being so cute,” he captioned the video.

The athlete also shares sons Brooklyn, 22, Romeo, 19 and Cruz, 16, with wife Victoria, 47. When Harper arrived in July 2011, David shared the news of her birth via Instagram.

“I am so proud and excited to announce the birth of our daughter Harper Seven Beckham,” the Olympian wrote at the time, noting that her middle name references his old jersey number when he played for Manchester United and England. “She weighed a healthy 7lbs 10oz and arrived at 7:55 this morning, here in LA. Victoria is doing really well, and her brothers are delighted to have a baby sister xx.”

Eight years later, Victoria opened up to Jimmy Kimmel about what it’s like having “so many kids” at home.

“It’s a lot,” the fashion designer said during the November 2019 Jimmy Kimmel Live! appearance. “I always say it’s less about parenting and more about crowd control when it gets to that many. We have all the children, all four kids, bring all their friends to the house, so when we come home at the end of the day, there’s always lots and lots of children.”

The former Spice Girls member also noted at the time that when she’s home, the Inter Miami CF co-owner is away working and vice versa. “One of us is always there looking after the kids,” she explained.

Scroll down to see the sweetest moments from David and Harper’s daddy-daughter outing: