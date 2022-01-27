Watch out! David Beckham had the best reaction to his 10-year-old daughter, Harper, telling him about someone she likes.

“Roses are red,” the former professional soccer player, 46, captioned a black-and-white Instagram photo of himself angrily staring at the camera on Wednesday, January 26. “Harper Seven mentions she has a crush and this is daddy’s face. But it’s OK she said daddy you are my only valentine.”

The athlete shares Harper with his wife, Victoria Beckham, as well as sons Brooklyn, 22, Romeo, 19, and Cruz, 16. When their daughter arrived in July 2011, David announced her birth via Instagram.

“I am so proud and excited to announce the birth of our daughter Harper Seven Beckham,” the Olympian wrote at the time, noting that her middle name references his old jersey number when he played for Manchester United and England. “She weighed a healthy 7lbs 10oz and arrived at 7:55 this morning, here in LA. Victoria is doing really well, and her brothers are delighted to have a baby sister xx.”

Eight years later, Victoria, 47, opened up to Jimmy Kimmel about what it’s like having “so many kids” at home.

“It’s a lot,” the fashion designer said during the November 2019 Jimmy Kimmel Live! appearance. “I always say it’s less about parenting and more about crowd control when it gets to that many. We have all the children, all four kids, bring all their friends to the house, so when we come home at the end of the day, there’s always lots and lots of children.”

The former Spice Girls member noted at the time that when she’s home, the Inter Miami CF co-owner is away working and vice versa. “One of us is always there looking after the kids,” she explained.

One year earlier, the singer told Harper’s Bazaar how “hands-on” she and her husband are with their brood. “Yes, I’m up early working out, but one of us will do the school run and we always try to be home by dinnertime,” she explained. “We’re very strict about that when we’re in London. At 6 p.m. we are all together eating dinner [and] talking about our days. We communicate a lot.”

The couple wed in July 1999 in Ireland, renewing their vows in 2017 at a small ceremony with six guests.