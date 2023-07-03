Karlie Kloss was “feeling all the love” from her family and friends at her New York City baby shower.

The pregnant model, 30 — who is currently expecting her second child with Joshua Kushner — gave fans an inside look at her baby celebration via social media on Sunday, July 2. Kloss kicked off the day by attending a drag brunch with friends, as she shared a clip of one drag queen performing an energetic dance routine via her Instagram Story.

Kloss later changed from a black and white striped tank to a baby blue, off-the-shoulder bodycon dress for her indoor shower. Among the party’s floral decorations and family photos were napkins featuring a cartoon version of the former Victoria’s Secret model holding her and Kushner’s son Levi, 2, while wearing her 2023 Met Gala ensemble. The napkins seemingly paid homage to how Kloss announced her second pregnancy by debuting her baby bump at this year’s annual fashion event.

Writer Derek Blasberg, fashion designer Misha Nonoo and Kloss’ former Project Runway costar Elaine Welteroth were among her star-studded baby shower attendees. “Feeling all the love for baby shower pt2!” she captioned a pic of herself posing with her guests. “Grateful for my beloved friends and tribe on this motherhood journey.”

Scroll down to see photos from Kloss’ baby shower: