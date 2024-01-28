Paris Hilton is “sliving” at motherhood, which includes throwing a blowout birthday bash for son Phoenix’s first trip around the sun.

“It’s Phoenix’s first birthday and we have a ‘Sliving Under the Sea’ theme,” Hilton, 42, said in a Saturday, January 27, Instagram Story video, using her catchphrase. “I’m so excited. I’ve thrown amazing birthday parties my whole life, so now to be able to do this for my little boy is just such a special memory.”

Hilton and her husband, Carter Reum, welcomed their firstborn via surrogate in January 2023. Phoenix’s baby sister, London, later arrived via gestational carrier in November 2023. The Paris in Love star has since loved embracing motherhood.

To celebrate Phoenix’s special day, Hilton dressed to impress in a blue ball gown and a white Chanel handbag that perfectly matched her starry crown and sunglasses. Phoenix also wore white shades, which were paired with a Fendi top and a beige newsboy cap.

Scroll down for a peek inside Phoenix’s first birthday party: