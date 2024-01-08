Giannina Gibelli and Blake Horstmann are celebrating their first baby’s arrival and invited Us inside the animal-themed shower.

Gibelli, 30, toasted her pregnancy on Saturday, January 6, at the Halcyon Hotel in Denver, Colorado. The pregnant reality star was joined by her boyfriend, Horstmann, 34, for an afternoon filled with “joy, laughter and anticipation” as the pair prepare for their little one’s birth, Gibelli’s rep exclusively told Us Weekly.

The baby shower’s neutral color palette of green, brown and beige was heightened by the coordinating flowers by Perfect Petal and sweet treats by pastry chef Saura Kline. There were mini animal cakes for each attendee to feast on after sampling executive chef Daniel Young’s delicious brunch options.

Gibelli and Horstmann announced in November 2023 that they are expecting their first baby. “I am so in tune [with my body],” she began during an Amazon Live at the time. “So we had come back from Morocco, and I went to L.A. for a little bit, and while I was in L.A., I did get my time of the month, but it was very light. So I was like, ‘Hmm, that was a little weird.’ And then we came back home, and I felt that fluttering. I felt like there was pressure.”

Gibelli, who appeared on Love Is Blind season 1, and Horstmann, who is known for stints on The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise, met while filming Paramount+’s All-Star Shore in 2022.

Keep scrolling to see Us Weekly’s exclusive photos from Gibelli and Horstmann’s baby shower: