Love Is Blind’s Giannina Gibelli had a hunch she was pregnant with her and Blake Horstmann’s baby before she even took a test.

“I pretty much felt implantation, you guys. I am so in tune,” Gibelli, 30, shared during an Amazon Live stream on Thursday, November 16, while sharing products on the couple’s registry. “So we had come back from Morocco, and I went to L.A. for a little bit, and while I was in L.A., I did get my time of the month, but it was very light. So I was like, ‘Hmm, that was a little weird.’ And then we came back home, and I felt that fluttering. I felt like there was pressure.”

The reality stars stopped to get a pregnancy test just in case but weren’t necessarily expecting a positive result.

“I pop the bottle of wine, I’m already two glasses deep like, ‘It’s gonna be negative. It always is.’ We walk over there, sit on the couch, and we come back, and I’m just like, [gasp]!” she gushed, while Horstmann, 34, added that the duo took, “like, six more tests” with each one coming out positive.

Related: Blake Horstmann and Love Is Blind’s Giannina Gibelli’s Relationship Timeline Blake Horstmann and Giannina Gibelli both Looked for love on reality TV before sparking their romance off camera. Bachelor Nation met Horstmann when he competed for Becca Kufrin’s affections on season 14 of The Bachelorette. After finishing as the runner-up on the 2018 season, Horstmann came under fire during season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise […]

The couple announced Gibelli’s pregnancy on Tuesday, November 14, revealing that their first baby is on the way.

“First comes love, then comes baby H 🤍,” they captioned their joint Instagram post. “We’re so grateful that life has led us here and over the moon to be parents to our sweet baby come spring 2024!”

Gibelli and the Bachelor Nation alum confessed on Thursday that they were “surprised” by the pregnancy since they weren’t “trying” to conceive, but they couldn’t be more thrilled.

“I’m excited about being a dad. I’m just excited for those little moments,” Horstmann explained on Amazon Live. “Excited to have somebody who loves you unconditionally. That is going to be cool.”

Related: Reality Stars Who Hooked Up With Reality Stars From Other Shows Reality TV brings people together! Us Weekly has gathered the many reality stars who have mingled with other reality stars and ended in a relationship. Bravolebrities, for example, are no strangers to crossover hookups. In August 2019, Craig Conover, Shep Rose and Austen Kroll visited the cast of Summer House at their Hamptons home. During […]

Us Weekly confirmed in January 2022 that Horstmann and Gibelli were dating. A source told Us at the time that the duo were “keeping things private” as they explored their connection.

In October 2022, Horstmann explained that he and Gibelli met while filming Paramount+’s All-Star Shore, which contributed to the secretive nature of their romance.

“We had to first keep basically six months of our relationship private, so that was fun in a sense because we didn’t have the public pressure, we didn’t have all the eyes on us, we could just kind of be ourselves,” he told Us at the time. “But it was hard too, because it’s never fun to hide the person you love.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 1: Where Are They Now? Netflix’s After the Altar special left fans with burning questions about Giannina Gibelli, Damian Powers, Mark Cuevas and more Love Is Blind season 1 cast members. More than one year after filming the reality series in 2018, fans met Giannina, Damian, Mark, Jessica Batten, Lauren Speed, Cameron Hamilton, Amber Pike, Matthew Barnett, Kelly Chase, Kenny […]

Horstmann finished in second place on Becca Kufrin’s season 14 of The Bachelorette, which aired in 2018. Kufrin, 33, ended up accepting a proposal from Garrett Yrigoyen in the finale, and Horstmann searched for love again on season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise in 2019, exiting halfway through the season.

Gibelli, for her part, got engaged to Damian Powers on season 1 of Love Is Blind. While Powers, 32, didn’t go through with the wedding in the finale, the twosome tried to make things work off camera before splitting for good in August 2020.